Charge against man accused of killing fiancé at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after his fiancé was found shot to death inside their Nashville home late Monday night.

Metro police responded around 10:15 p.m. to a reported shooting on Ewing Drive, where they said they located Cortney Moyers, 21, with a wound to her head.

Moyers was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Detectives said Moyers’ fiancé, Brandon Dement, claimed the two got into an argument while they were drinking. Police said Dement explained he was holding a pistol under his chin with his finger on the trigger, when Moyers attempted to grab his arm, causing the pistol to fire, striking her in the head.

Dement is being held in the Metro jail without bond on a charge of criminal homicide.