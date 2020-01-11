CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man walks up to driveway, steals truck

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need help identifying a person who is seen on camera stealing a truck from someone’s driveway.

Video from the home’s surveillance system shows a man walk up to a truck parked in the driveway. He’s then seen getting into the car, and shortly after drives away.

People inside the home at the time said they heard the truck start up, so they went outside and watched the person take off.

The owner of the truck is a 72-year-old former Marine who said he’s lived in Nashville for 40 years and has never experienced any crime before.

Anyone with information on this person or knows where this truck is should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.