Caught on camera: Man robs South Nashville business, owner pleads for help in identifying him

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A South Nashville business owner is pleading for help after his restaurant was broken into.

Surveillance video shows a man outside of the Degthai restaurant just after 5 a.m. on July 4th. In the video, the man is seen walking on Nolensville Pike, when he quickly turns and walks up the steps to the front door.

Multiple cameras captured what happened. The suspect is seen pulling something out of his pocket and throwing it at the glass door, shattering it.

“When I came in, I saw the money all over the counter and then I looked at the window. The glass door was broken all the way, and the cash register was taken,” remembered Jay Jenratha, the owner of Degthai.

Within seconds, the suspect was inside. Jenratha says it only took him about five minutes before he was able to get away with hundreds of dollars.

“This is our first brick and mortar, and this is my baby, so I don’t know what to say,” said Jenratha.

Jenratha has been making food for customers out of his food truck, but this is his first brick-and-mortar business, and the first time this type of crime has ever happened. Now, he’s worried it won’t be the last, “because we are right on Nolensville Pike. We didn’t hide on the back of the street, but it’s so easy for them to come in.”

Jenratha says since he posted the video and photos on social media, the community has rallied around him in support.

“They all helped to share and repost it to help and find this guy, because we don’t want this to happen to anyone around here,” Jenratha said. “I love this community. I want to get this guy off the street.”

Hours later, Jenratha says he contacted a glass replacement company to fix the front door, but the video and pictures showing the burglary serve as a reminder that it could happen again.