Cattle found dead of apparent starvation near Monterey farm

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grand jury will decide whether to indict anyone on criminal charges after cattle were found starved to death near a Monterey farm last month, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the animal cruelty investigation began Feb. 27 after deputies responded to the Lake Hill Road area of Monterey for a report of cows being shot.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, determined most of the cattle had died as a result of starvation, which they said was confirmed by the Tennessee State Veternarian’s Office.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation.

When the investigation concludes, the sheriff’s office said the findings will be presented to the Putnam County grand jury.