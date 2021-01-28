Catalytic Converter theft caught on camera, crime on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bold thief armed with a powered saw stole a catalytic converter in a matter of minutes, and it was all caught on camera.

The suspect arrived at a Madison home Saturday morning, with a very coordinated plan to steal a catalytic converter right out from under a parked car.

“There was a black car and someone got out of it and he had a hoodie on, and then he crawls up under it and then you can hear it, like he had a Sawzall and you can hear that,” the victim told News 2, describing the video she captured.

She said it only took the thief about a minute, two at the most.

“Pretty fast,” she explained.

Although three cameras caught the thief in action, the victim didn’t notice the catalytic convertor from her Honda Element was gone until several hours later, when she went to start her car.

“I thought maybe a cat or something had got in my car but it sounds…it’s just real loud like you don’t have a muffler,” she said.

She wasn’t the only victim; thieves also hit three other cars over the weekend close to her neighborhood on Myatt Drive.

“I’ve never, never had anything happen and I’ve been here 30 years.”

This crime without insurance would cost her $1,900 she says, as the burglar cut into her rear muffler and both sensors.

Metro Police and Pleasant View Police tell News 2 they are seeing an increase in the crime. They said catalytic converter thefts were an issue years ago, but the crime declined as the price for selling them dropped.

The car part contains precious metals like platinum, palladium or rhodium which have all increased in value over the last year. Cash payouts from a metal scrapper can be up to a couple hundred dollars.

“I know it’s happening more and more and, you know, I don’t know if it’s because of the COVID and people are out of work or they just, I don’t know why people age so brazen but I just hope, you know, the police can get out and catch whoever is doing it,” said the victim.

To protect your car, police suggest that you park in well lit areas. You can also engrave your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter. This may alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Pleasant View Police say Prius, Toyota, Honda, CRV, F-150-450, Ford Explorers, box vans and car lots are all popular targets. They are asking for anyone with information on the recent thefts to contact them.

Clarksville Police also sent a release Thursday, asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals/vehicles involved in several catalytic converter thefts.