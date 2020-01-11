Cash reward being offered for identity of accused thieves in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are offering a cash reward for the identity of two suspects accused in a string of crimes in Franklin.

According to police, broke into a car at a Franklin fitness center, then went to the Target in Cool Spring.

The men were seen on camera using the stolen credit cards at the store, police said.

After using the stolen cards, the suspects drove away in a white Nissan with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information on these suspects should call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.