Cash register stolen from South Nashville business twice in 2 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to determine if the same man is responsible for stealing two cash registers in two days from the same Mapco in South Nashville.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to a theft at the business on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway.

According to police, a man walked in, grabbed the cash register and ran off.

No surveillance video was released of the incident, but store employees did provide footage of the man involved in a similar incident around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the same location.

Security footage shows man steal cash register from Mapco on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo: Mapco)

That time, police said a man walked into the Mapco and claimed he had a gun. He took the store’s cash register and fled in a gray four-door Toyota Corolla.

Investigators have not said if the two crimes are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.