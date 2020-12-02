Cash, cigarettes stolen during armed robbery at Antioch gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an armed robbery at an Antioch gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to a reported robbery at the Twice Daily on Cane Ridge Road, which is off Bell Road and Interstate 24.

Police said two men entered the store, armed with weapons, and stole an estimated $150 in cash, as well as cigarettes. The two fled in a red SUV, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.