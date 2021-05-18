Case of mistaken identity leads to drug arrest in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman detained in South Nashville for matching the description of a robbery suspect was later charged for felony drug possession, according to an arrest warrant.

The police report states Metro officers responded early Tuesday morning to a motel on Metroplex Drive, in the area of Harding Place and Interstate 24.

When police arrived, they said they located 19-year-old Hannah Forkum who matched the description of a woman involved in a robbery.

Upon further investigation, officers said they determined she was not involved in the robbery, but they arrested her on an outstanding warrant for failure to be booked.

During a search of Forkum’s purse, a warrant states police found five packages of marijuana edibles, five pills and 12 grams of cocaine in her purse, which they believed she intended to sell.

Forkum was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, including drug possession and theft. Her bond was set at $14,000.

A booking photo for Forkum was not immediately released by law enforcement.