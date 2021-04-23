Cars torched at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after at least two vehicles were torched at a Hermitage apartment complex early Friday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just after midnight to an apartment complex on Tulip Grove Road, which is near Interstate 40 and Old Hickory Boulevard.

(Photo: WKRN)

Investigators said there was an argument between two people. At one point, a man torched a car, causing the fire to spread to a nearby vehicle, according to firefighters.

There were no injuries reported.

No additional information was immediately released, including whether the suspected arsonist had been arrested.