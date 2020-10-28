Carjacking victims shaken after teenage brothers go on wild crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenage brothers are in jail after a crime spree throughout Nashville, but the victims believe there is another suspect still on the run.

Officers found three stolen cars and a gun after making the arrests.

Metro Police say the crime spree began in Goodlettsville on Trellis Way.

The victim tells News 2 he was sitting in his Jeep in the driveway, smoking a cigarette when his night took a terrifying turn. He said one suspect put a gun to his head and another grabbed him out of his car. He said the two suspects then took off, with another vehicle following.

The suspects then went to East Nashville and car jacked another man just 15 minutes later, according to police.

“Definitely very scary,” the East Nashville victim told News 2.

The victim on Stockell Street said he was driving home when he noticed a peculiar car parked on the street and then the stolen Jeep plowed into his rental car.

“Yes they hit the car hard. It was not like a bump, literally the Jeep sped up,” he explained.

He said his instincts kicked in and he sped up to his house where he grabbed the key fob, locked the car doors and ran inside his home. He said the suspects then shot out the car window and stole the car.

Fortunately, the car had a tracking system on it. OnStar worked with police to track the car and shut it off. Police then apprehended 19-year-old Demario Petty and his younger brother.

OnStar was also able to determine the stolen Camaro also made a brief stop off N. 7th Street. After the two brothers were arrested, police checked out the area in East Nashville where they found the stolen Jeep, as well as a Nissan Altima that had been car jacked earlier in the night outside of a market in West Nashville.

Metro Police also tell News 2 they are investigating whether the West Nashville car jacking was related and if there are additional suspects.

Demario Petty was booked into the Metro Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of carjacking, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. His brother was charged at juvenile detention with two counts of carjacking, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest.