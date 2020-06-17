Caregiver charged in 2019 death of Trousdale County child

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents has resulted in the arrest of a Hartsville woman, charged in connection to the death of a child in her care.

In December 2019, Ridge Williams suffered an airway obstruction was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in critical condition. Four days later he passed away.

Kristy West, the little boy’s great aunt, told News 2 back in December the seven-month-old “was at his babysitter’s house when paramedics were called out to find a pacifier lodged in his throat.”

Ridge was under the care of Jennifer White at a home in Hartsville at the time.

TBI Special Agents joined detectives with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. The case ultimately ended up being presented to a grand jury.

On June 15, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging White with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect and one count of Reckless Homicide.

She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $75,000 bond.