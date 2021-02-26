Car with children inside rammed during apparent road rage incident at Bellevue gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested after police said he used his pick-up truck to ram a car with children inside and pulled a gun on the driver after a confrontation in the parking lot of a Bellevue gas station earlier this month.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 11 to the MAPCO on Highway 70 South in Bellevue, right off Interstate 40, where a man reported an attack on him and his family.

Police said surveillance video from the business showed the man parked at a gas pump with his two children, ages 3 and 11, in the backseat and his mother in the front seat. Tony McMahon, who was driving a pick-up truck, pulled up beside the man, who he did not know, and started arguing with him about his driving, according to investigators.

As the two argued, police said McMahon backed up his truck and hit the rear bumper of the man’s vehicle, then started pushing the vehicle with his pick-up, while the children were still inside. Fearing for their safety, investigators said the man lunged inside McMahon’s truck to stop him, at which time McMahon racked a pistol and threatened the man.

When the man exited the suspect’s pick-up truck, police said McMahon drove off.

McMahon was located and arrested Thursday night. He was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released Friday morning after posting a $5,000 bond.

A booking photo for McMahon was not immediately released by Metro police.