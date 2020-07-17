Car thieves target Hendersonville and Metro Nashville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police are on the lookout for a band of thieves who stole a pickup truck and broke into an untold number of cars in both Hendersonville and Nashville.

It all started the night of July 12 in Hendersonville. Officers tell News 2 that a group of Nashville men came to Mansker Farms, went through cars, and ended up stealing a 2020 Chevy Colorado truck with the keys left in it.

Surveillance footage from a South Nashville apartment complex in Antioch shows the criminals driving through the parking lot pulling on open doors.

Later that morning, the suspects drove the stolen pickup to the McDonalds on West End Avenue.

Two of the bad guys go into the restaurant to buy breakfast. One of the thieves literally counts out pennies and other coins to pay for his meal.

“Change is literally one of the biggest items stolen in these car burglaries. and we get so many they are not reported,” said Hendersonville Detective Jason Steffy, “It’s just change and nobody wants to report it because it is, just change, and nobody feels like it is worth reporting, but it can help us. This guy is using pennies to pay for sandwiches.”

Steffy adds, “The Hendersonville PD strives to catch these crimes and suspects before they escalate into other violent crimes. We’ve seen in the past they steal a car and carjack someone else or commit a robbery at a gas station.”

Police tell News 2 that this group of four or five people is very recognizable and there could be Crimestoppers money for your information.

They have hit at least 3 subdivisions in the Antioch area. The pickup truck was recovered near Casey Homes in East Nashville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

