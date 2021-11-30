Car thieves arrested at Nashville pizza parlor, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested two men for vehicle theft and other charges early Monday morning at a pizza parlor in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were conducting routine patrols in the Murfreesboro Pike area around 12:45 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle, ran the plates, and learned that it was reported stolen days prior, on Nov. 26. Before police activated their blue lights, they said they saw Jimmy Wayne Cleghorn, 36, leave the passenger side of the car and walk into Till Five Pizza, located at 825 Murfreesboro Pike.

While Cleghorn was inside, responding officers said they approached the vehicle and asked the driver, Tony Roper, 37, to step out. After he did, Roper reportedly told police that he did not know the vehicle was stolen, and that it was not his. Officers also said he told them there were “No firearms or drugs” inside the car when asked.

Inside the vehicle, however, authorities said they found a fanny pack with 8.3 grams of a white powder substance that appeared to be cocaine, 19.3 grams of a white rock-like substance that appeared to be crystal meth, as well as a digital scale. A warrant stated that the drugs were individually wrapped, and a loaded black semi-automatic Glock 45 was on top of the fanny pack.

Authorities then went into the restaurant and arrested Cleghorn for vehicle theft. Roper is now faced with numerous charges as well, including vehicle theft and driving without a license.