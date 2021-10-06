Car stolen from Inglewood Kroger with child inside; police searching for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metropolitan Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who stole a vehicle Wednesday that reportedly had a child in the backseat.

It happened at the Kroger in Inglewood.

Police say a woman drove off from the Kroger in a 2013 Ford Focus with Tennessee plates: “8R66F2.” The car had a one-year-old boy in the backseat.

The boy’s parents were inside shopping at the time. They reported their car and son missing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white woman with a small dog.

If you have seen the woman or the car, you are asked to call 911.

