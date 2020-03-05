Cannon County man indicted on murder charges

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges in the 2019 murder of a Woodbury man.

According to the TBI, 34-year-old John Daniel McPeak was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of theft of property, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of employing a firearm with intent to go armed.

McPeak is facing charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jason Glass. During the investigation, agents learned McPeak was an acquaintance of Glass and got into a fight with him at the home. During the fight, McPeak reportedly fired shots, striking and killing Glass.

McPeak was transported to the Cannon County Jail and booked on those charges.