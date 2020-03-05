1  of  2
Breaking News
State of emergency issued for Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties after tornadoes Parent of Battle Ground Academy student confirmed to have coronavirus
1  of  16
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Cannon County man indicted on murder charges

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John Daniel McPeak

John Daniel McPeak

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges in the 2019 murder of a Woodbury man.

According to the TBI, 34-year-old John Daniel McPeak was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of theft of property, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of employing a firearm with intent to go armed.

McPeak is facing charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jason Glass. During the investigation, agents learned McPeak was an acquaintance of Glass and got into a fight with him at the home. During the fight, McPeak reportedly fired shots, striking and killing Glass.

McPeak was transported to the Cannon County Jail and booked on those charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar