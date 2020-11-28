Candlelight vigil held for 18-year-old murder victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mother is spending the holiday season burying her son and searching for his killer.

Tyler Holt, 18, was murdered at a resort complex on McGavock Pike.

Friday, small white candles spelled out his first name on the pavement of Madison Park.

“I got a call at 2:00 in the morning that my son was laying in a hotel room, lifeless,” said Latarsha Holt, Tyler’s Mom. “My baby was my way out of the struggle.”

Tyler was shot to death at the Club Wyndham Nashville. He was a football player preparing to attend junior college in January.

“Right now, all I’m asking is that if anybody knows what happened to our son, to cooperate with the police,” Latarsha said passionately. “We have no leads, no answers…no anything.”

Detectives with Metro Police say they interviewed several people at the scene, but were unable to gather enough information for a suspect.

“Whoever took my son’s life, I’m not going to stop until y’all are arrested. It’s not going to stop!” Latarsha said.

Funeral plans for Tyler are set for Monday.