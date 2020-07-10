4 stabbed during brawl in North Nashville street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify those responsible for stabbing four people during a brawl in North Nashville last month.

Officers said a fight between three people along 25th Avenue North on the morning of June 19 escalated into an all-out brawl involving more than a dozen individuals.

One of the four stabbing victims was a woman who suffered internal injuries and required 28 staples to her stomach area, according to detectives.

Police released surveillance video Friday morning showing the fight from a distance.

Detectives ask anyone with cell phone video or photos of the incident to contact North Precinct Detective Christopher Dickerson at 615-862-7012 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

