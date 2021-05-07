Burning bottle kicked into Madison furniture store, propane cages set on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man set fire to propane cages outside of a grocery store and gas station in Madison, then kicked a burning bottle into a nearby furniture store, according to an arrest warrant.

Nashville firefighters responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to a fire at the Rent-A-Center on Gallatin Pike South near Emmitt Avenue.

Employees told firefighters that a man walked in, set a bottle with a wick on the ground, then used a cigarette lighter to set it on fire. He kicked the bottle over, causing the fire to accelerate, according to investigators.

When firefighters arrived, they said they located burned items and debris both inside and outside of the store.

Metro police said they were able to arrest the suspected arsonist, identified as 41-year-old Marcus Dement, at a gas station across the street.

An arrest warrant alleges Dement confessed to setting the fire and also admitted to igniting two other fires earlier in the week.

The report states Dement set fire around 10 a.m. Wednesday to a propane cage, which was filled with propane containers, attached to a Kroger on Gallatin Pike South and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Around 6 p.m. that night, investigators said a fire was set to another propane cage, also filled with propane containers, attached to the Shell Station, across the road from the Kroger.

No injuries were reported, according to the warrant.

Dement was booked into the Metro jail on three counts of aggravated arson. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

A booking photo for Dement was not immediately released by law enforcement.