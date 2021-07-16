Burglary suspect sought in Clarksville

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a business.

The police department says 52-year-old Michael Birdwell, a habitual burglar, was released from jail on June 18 for his previous conviction.

On Tuesday, Birdwell was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a commercial business on South Riverside Drive.

Warrants for his arrest have been secured and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-648-0656, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

