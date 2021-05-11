Burglary suspect found unconscious in West Nashville home after apparent overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A would-be burglar broke into a West Nashville home and used heroin, passing out before she could leave with the stolen items, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said they responded around 3:30 p.m. to a reported burglary at a residence on Achievement Drive, which is off Interstate 40.

The warrant states the resident returned home from work around 3:30 p.m. and noticed parts of her home had been ransacked. When she went into a bedroom, she said she found April Jones, her son’s ex-girlfriend, unconscious in a bed.

The resident tried to wake Jones, but was unsuccessful, so she called police, according to the warrant. Officers arrived and were not able to wake her either, so paramedics responded to help her regain consciousness.

When Jones was revived, police said she admitted to losing consciousness after using heroin. She was transported to Saint Thomas West for treatment.

During the investigation into the reported burglary, police said they found a bag containing the resident’s jewelry and her grandchildrens’ clothing. They also discovered an open window with a wood beam wedged in between the window and the door frame.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of aggravated burglary. Her bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo for Jones was not immediately released by law enforcement.