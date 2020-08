Murfreesboro detectives are working to find two suspects who broke into a business and stole beer, cigarettes, and energy drinks. PHOTO: Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are searching for two suspects who used a shovel to pry their way into a business in Murfreesboro.

Police say once inside, the two stole cigarettes, energy drinks and beer. They two also disconnected a security system, but not before being captured on video.

One suspect appeared to have a a green cast on his left arm.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you’re asked to call detectives at (629) 201-5612 or email 0846@murfreesborotn.gov.