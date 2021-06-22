Burglar charged with stealing $500 in change from Madison bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man was captured after breaking into a Madison bank late Monday night and stealing hundreds of dollars in change, an arrest report alleges.

Metro police responded around 11:45 p.m. to a reported burglary at the Fifth Third Bank on Gallatin Pike North near Old Hickory Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they said they could see a man walking away from the bank, carrying a large bag.

Police said the man took off running, dropping the bag, as officers chased after him.

The man, identified in an arrest report as James Clark, ran through several back yards, but was eventually tackled by police and taken to the ground, according to investigators.

Inside of the bag that Clark dropped, police said they located several dime, quarter and penny rolls, totaling an estimated $500.

Detectives returned to the bank and said they found a broken window on the side of the building, where it appeared Clark had entered.

Security video showed Clark going through bank drawers, according to police.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Tuesday morning on charges of burglary and evading arrest. His bond was set at $6,000.

A booking photo for Clark was not immediately released by law enforcement.