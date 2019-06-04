Burglar at-large after breaking into market through roof, takes almost nothing

Police are on the lookout for a brazen bandit in Lebanon Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect broke into a bathroom, pushed through the ceiling and entered the crawl space, accessing a market and neighboring liquor store on Lebanon Road.

Police said the man was seen crouching on counters and hanging from the ceiling.

Manager Jatin Lad told News 2 the suspect caused a lot of damage to the market while taking practically nothing.

“He comes to get gas and then goes to the bathroom and breaks through the ceiling and crawls all the way over here to fall through to steal two or three bottles, and he broke a bottle,” Lad said.

Police said prior to breaking into the market, the unidentified man used his credit card to pump gas into his four-door black car.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or recognizes the car, is urged to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.