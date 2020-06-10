Live Now
Bullets fired into North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was wounded when several bullets were fired into a home in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Metro police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a shooting on 23rd Avenue North near Buchanan Street.

According to police, two people were inside a home when they heard gunshots. Several bullets then came flying through the walls of a bedroom and living room.

A man inside the home was hit in the arm by a bullet, officers said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

