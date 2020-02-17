Building supply company burglarized in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a break-in at a building supply company in South Nashville early Monday morning.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to Care Supply Company on Elm Hill Pike near Fesslers Lane for a reported burglary.

According to police, the front glass of the business was broken out, but it was not clear what, if anything, was taken.

(Photo: WKRN)

While the incident was captured on surveillance, investigators said video would not be released until later in the day.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with knowledge of the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

