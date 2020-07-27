Brentwood Police Chief ‘shocked and alarmed’ over low bond set for dangerous criminal

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some mid-state law enforcement officers are questioning low bonds for dangerous criminals allowing them to almost immediately bond out of jail.

That was the apparent case last week in Brentwood where police said a dangerous criminal bonded out and jeopardized the lives of many other people the very next day.

“I was shocked and obviously alarmed,” said Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes.

On July 20, a ring camera captures several armed men in a stolen car in a driveway, in Nipper’s Corner in Nashville, searching through vehicles.

Police said one of these suspects is 23-year-old DePatrick Groves. He’s the common thread in this two city crime spree.

After Nipper’s Corner, Brentwood Police say the crew involving Groves comes to Brentwood.

Another video shows Groves and the other young men stealing an SUV from a garage. A woman saw the crime and called police.

Brentwood officers began chasing the vehicle. According to police, the suspects began tossing evidence out on Franklin Road, including handguns and drum magazines.

Officers also found several AR style weapons and personal belongings.

“Had we arrived or Nashville arrived on the scene during the commission of this crime it would have likely resulted in a shootout,” said Chief Hughes

Brentwood police spiked the tires and the four occupants in the vehicle run. Three men escape but Groves was captured nearby trying to get into a box truck.

He was charged with multiple crimes including evading arrest and going armed during a dangerous felony and was sent to the Williamson County jail.

Documents obtained by News 2 show judicial commissioner, Mary Prendergast, set his bond at only $15,500.

The 23-year-old, arrested with a small arsenal at his disposal, was back on the street in less than five hours.

DePatrick Grove’s arrest, and subsequent bond, is significant because by the next day Groves was part of a group of men who police say were armed with assault-style weapons and handguns firing wildly in a North Nashville neighborhood.

Video showed them in broad daylight, firing dozens of rounds at a fleeing pick up truck. The bullets go everywhere, striking cars, homes, and even the Metro Police North Precinct causing half a dozen officers to hit the ground to protect themselves.

One man who called 911 said, “I just heard a bunch of gunfire, like automatic weapons, 25 that damned clip, it sounded like they emptied out a damn 15 round clip. Afraid someone will be killed really.”

“The fact they were right out the next day in 24 hours is very alarming to me. They basically reloaded. within 24 hours, they are out doing the same thing over in Nashville that they were doing in our jurisdiction just a day before,” said Hughes.

News 2 reached out to the judicial commissioner Mary Prendergast in Williamson County. Her supervisor told News 2 by phone they have no comment on pending cases

According to Metro Police, hours after the shootout behind the North Precinct, a THP chopper located one of the get-a-way vehicles following it to Rutherford County.

That’s where THP and Rutherford County deputies initiated a felony stop and took three people into custody: DePatrick Groves, Jackailus Groves, and Nickolandrick Buford.

Officers recovered a rifle and semi automatic pistol both loaded.

All three men were charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on police officers as part of the shootout.

“It is disheartening really,” said Hughes

Groves is currently in the Nashville Metro Jail. His bond now substantially higher, set at over half a million dollars.

Brentwood police only caught one of the four suspects during their crime spree. News 2 has learned that Grove’s crew from Nashville is seriously being looked at for the Brentwood crime spree.

