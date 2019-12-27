Brentwood jewelry store burglars went through roof, police say

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store where the suspect(s) entered through the roof.

Investigators said it happened at the Genesis Diamonds store on Mallory Lane during the overnight hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to police, it appears that they accessed the roof using a ladder that’s a permanent access for building maintenance.

Once on the roof, whoever is responsible forced their way in through the ceiling.

Jewelry was stolen from glass display cases.

Brentwood Police said officers did not receive an alarm from the business, but employees discovered the burglary Sunday morning.

Investigators are working to learn the total value of the items that were taken.

Anyone with information can contact Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or via email at bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.