Breaking News
Brentwood couple injured after receiving suspicious package
Live Now
Interactive Radar
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Brentwood couple injured after receiving suspicious package

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brentwood Suspicious Package - 3/19/2020

(Source: WKRN)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of an investigation into a suspicious package sent to a home on the 1400 block of Richland Woods Lane in the historic Richland neighborhood.

A resident at the home tells News 2 that the UPS package was addressed to him from New York. The package contained M&Ms that left mild burns on his and his wife’s fingers.

According to Nashville Fire, the call came in around 6:37 p.m. A woman at the home was transported to the hospital where her condition is unknown at this time. HAZMAT is working to determine what substance was inside the package.

The FBI is reportedly on the way to the scene to investigate as well.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories