Brentwood couple injured after receiving suspicious package

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of an investigation into a suspicious package sent to a home on the 1400 block of Richland Woods Lane in the historic Richland neighborhood.

A resident at the home tells News 2 that the UPS package was addressed to him from New York. The package contained M&Ms that left mild burns on his and his wife’s fingers.

According to Nashville Fire, the call came in around 6:37 p.m. A woman at the home was transported to the hospital where her condition is unknown at this time. HAZMAT is working to determine what substance was inside the package.

The FBI is reportedly on the way to the scene to investigate as well.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





