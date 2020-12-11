Brazen thieves push Target store clerk and steal thousands of dollars in iPads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brazen and bold. That’s the way police describe the thieves who entered the Spring Hill Target store this past Wednesday evening.

Detectives tell News 2 that the same four are suspected in a similar crime spree in Target stores in Huntsville, Alabama; Murfreesboro, and other stores across the Mid-South. They grab expensive equipment and then run.

News 2 has obtained video from the Spring Hill Target store. The video shows four suspects come to the electronics counter wearing masks.

The female clerk kneels down to unlock the counter. When she slides the door open, one of the thieves pushes her violently aside. The thieves grab 4 iPads valued at $3,000 and run out the door.

“She was really surprised and shaken up because you don’t expect that to happen,” said Spring Hill Police Detective Mike Foster.

Foster said the clerk was not hurt, but she was surprised. So too are shoppers nearby, several of whom have small kids with them.

“They committed robbery by using force to take an item,” said Foster.

Video shows the bandits running out the front door with the iPads under their arms. They sprinted through the parking lot and police say got into a black GMC Terrain SUV.

Bodycam of officers responding records officers talking to the clerk.

Officer: Did they brandish a weapon? Anything like that?

Clerk: No, they just, when I was squatting down to open it, they just pushed me to the ground.

Officer: Ok, so they didn’t put their finger in their pocket?

Clerk: No, nothing like that.

Officer: And no knife? no…

Clerk: No, there was nothing.

News 2 has documented multiple organized theft rings targeting Spring Hill stores recently.

“It’s the same type of operation. They come in from out of state, hit places just off the interstate, and have quick access back on. And by the time we figure out what’s going on, they are miles and miles down the road,” said Foster.

Police believe the same thieves could still be in the area. If you have any information, please contact Spring Hill Police at (931) 486-2632.