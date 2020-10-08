Brazen Berry Hill bandit brings brick to his own crime scene

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Berry Hill Police Department are on the lookout for a brazen burglar who brings his own bricks to the crime scene, even targeting a business next to the police station.

On September 28 around 1 a.m., the suspect threw a brick through the front glass at England’s Hair Design on Thompson Lane.

Berry Hill’s police station is within eyeshot of that crime scene. It didn’t stop the thief, who caused a lot of damage and got away with only $30.

Bobby McCloud, owner of England’s Hair Design, said this of the thief:

“I would have been more than glad if the guy came by and said, ‘Hey, I’m hurtin’. I need the money.’ I would have given him the money,” said McCloud.

McCloud said the bandit turned over his front desk and damaged the cash register. He said the man should get a job.

“Get out and go to work, man. This is crazy. I’d have been happy to give him more money than he took,” said McCloud.

The irony is the Berry Hill police station is 100 yards from the salon’s front door. McCloud said his alarm system is hooked into Metro and then has to be rerouted to Berry Hill.

Berry Hill Police, now working the crime tells News 2 had the call come directly to the Berry Hill police station, they probably would have caught the bad guy in the act.

A few days earlier on September 26, police say the same bandit brought his own brick to Monell’s restaurant around the corner from the salon.

Video showed the thief driving up to the business in a blue Toyota Matrix. It showed the bandit carrying a cinder block to the front of the restaurant.

An inside camera catches the block coming through the glass door and the man scrunching down and entering the business.

He ran directly for the cash register and hopped the counter. He ripped the register out of the wall and hopped back over the counter.

As he squeezed through the shattered glass in the door, he fell in the breezeway. He quickly got up and fled the scene.

Like McCloud, Monell’s manager Robin Mew had this message for the thief.

“If he can do that, he can get a job. Why couldn’t he?” said Mew.

Mew tells News 2 that Monell’s has been shut down since mid-March because of the pandemic, the restaurant only just opened its doors on September 25.

That very night, after the business closed, the bandit struck.

“It’s been hard on all of us to be out of work,” said Mew. “To see someone do this to Mr. King and his restaurant after being out of work for six months, it is just shameful.”

If you recognize the man in the story, you are urged to call Berry Hill Police Department at (615) 297-4701.