Brand new body cameras document Berry Hill police arresting Metro shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday morning, January 31st, Berry Hill police help nab a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Nashville.

The entire incident was all caught on camera and served as the first real test for the department’s brand new video system that includes body cameras for all 14 officers and high definition cameras mounted in each squad car that shows the back seat, a 180 degree angle and the view out the front windshield.

Starting in 2021, for the first time in the city’s 71-year history, every officer on the Berry Hill police force, including Chief Tim Coleman, are equipped with a body camera.

Chief Coleman says, “You are seeing a national trend now, because you are seeing so many people who want transparency.”

These body cameras document dramatic police efforts this past Sunday as officers got a tip saying a wanted man could be on Berry Road.

“He’s already shot his father, and we got information he was at the Goodwill and he works there,” Sgt. Larry Carter said.

The department’s new body camera shows dramatic footage as Corporal Ronnie Hill exits his squad car and approaches the intake trailer. You can see the pronounced shape of his AR-15 rifle as he moves forward.

According to Chief Coleman, Berry Hill officers helped officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department and a K9 unit as they found Corey Crockett, the 33-year-old attempted homicide suspect. You can hear officers yelling into the trailer.

According to a Goodwill worker, Crockett was there, but fled before officers arrived.

Crockett was wanted for shooting his father Darrin Robertson in the back of the head on January 26 on Horton avenue.

According to the arrest affidavit, the arriving officer noticed blood in the entryway to the home. The officer also found a bullet hole in the front door. According to the report, a witness described a fight between the father and son and police say they were arguing about hair clippers. When the father told the son to leave, a shot rang out.

According to the report, a physician in the emergency room said Robertson suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head and there was a possibility that the bullet traveled to the front of his face and broke his jaw. After the officer noticed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of the Robertson’s head, he noticed the left side of Robertson’s face was swollen.

Coleman says, “Our guys didn’t quit. This officer said in the video ‘I could feel him.’ I knew he was still in the area.”

Two hours later, body cameras recorded Berry Hill officers finding the shooter on 8th Avenue S. Crockett has a hoodie on, tied tightly around his face.

The officer asked Crockett to show his face and when the he opened his hood, the officer knew they found their suspect.

Crockett asked, “What did I do?” and gave the officer a fake name, but he had no ID with him to prove who he is.

Metro officers later arrived and positively identify the shooting suspect as Crockett.

The Berry Hill Body cameras also captured Crockett’s repeated efforts at the county jail as he asked transporting officers about his back pack. The green backpack was found in the Goodwill trailer and had a 9mm weapon inside. Police could not confirm if that was the same gun used in the shooting of Robertson.

“You know if he is going to bring it down here or not?,” Crockett asked Sgt. Carter about the backpack while entering the Metro Jail.

Carter told News 2, “We had no idea if he had a second gun or not, so we had to take precautions as well.”

Chief Coleman said he watched the body camera footage from his officers and he praises the professionalism of the Metro Officers, along with the professionalism shown by his own men.

“You know you have ‘he said, she said,’ and then you have body camera.”

Crockett is currently in the Metro Jail and is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and attempted criminal homicide.

His bond is set at $1,025,000.

Shooting victim Darrin Lamont Robertson is in stable condition.

Chief Coleman says the video system cost Berry Hill a little more than $100,000.