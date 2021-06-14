Boyfriend of Pamela Paz charged with criminal homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, Metro police swore out an arrest warrant charging 31-year-old Robert Miquel Johnson with the murder of his girlfriend, 44-year-old Pamela Paz.

Paz was found dead the morning of May 2 in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road underneath the Briley Parkway overpass. An autopsy determined Paz died from neck trauma and/or strangulation.

Metro police previously arrested Johnson on May 6, who was wanted for questioning.

Johnson was interviewed by police and detectives found the alibi he provided was false. Detectives located a witness who reported that the day before Paz’s body was found, Johnson attempted to sell her Dodge Charger with the victim deceased in the back seat.

Police said Johnson is presently jailed in Wilson County on unrelated charges and is set to be booked in Nashville on criminal homicide charges.