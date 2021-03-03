Bounty Hunters arrested for violation of Bounty Hunter law, assault charges

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bounty hunters have been arrested for their actions while trying to apprehend a suspect who failed to appear in municipal court.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office says on two men with Bounty Hunters of Tennessee Bonding, LLC tried to apprehend a person wanted for failure to appear in court. The suspect was found at a friend of the suspect’s home in Bon Aqua.

Investigators say the bounty hunters pulled into the driveway on February 24 and tried to block the suspect in the driveway. As the suspect was leaving the home, investigators say both bounty hunters shot at the suspect’s car at different times and several minutes apart.

Investigators reviewed physical evidence and witness statements with the District Attorney’s Office. After review, Jeremy Fifth and Cody Cassidy were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, wearing a bulletproof vest during the commission of a violent crime and violation of Bounty Hunter law.