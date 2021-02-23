Bond set at $2M+ for 17-year-old charged after violent crime spree in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg during a shootout with a man in East Nashville last week was transferred from juvenile detention into an adult jail Monday night, online court records show.

A judge set bond at $2,150,000 for Brian Cook, who faces multiple felony charges, including attempted criminal homicide and four counts of aggravated robbery.

Metro police said Cook was involved in an exchange of gunfire with a 20-year-old man on Feb. 16 along Dew Street in which he was shot in the leg. The 20-year-old man Cook shot was critically wounded and transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Cook was also charged with shooting another 20-year-old man in the leg two days prior while attempting to rob him and his girlfriend, as they sat in a car at the Shell Market on Shelby Avenue, police said.

Officers said Cook and a 15-year-old alleged accomplice are under investigation for similar shootings and robberies with additional charges expected against both of them.

Metro police said Cook was moved into the adult system after he was previously adjudicated as an adult in Montgomery County.