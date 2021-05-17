Bond set at $1M for teen accused in Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man shot his girlfriend’s brother multiple times in Madison over the weekend after the victim attempted to intervene in a fight between the couple, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Cheyenne Boulevard for a report of at least four gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they said they located a man who had been shot twice in the torso and once in the bicep.

He was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant alleges Esdras Garcia had been involved in a fight with his girlfriend and spit in her face. She then grabbed his hoodie and tried to bite him, according to the police report.

When the victim heard the commotion between the two, police said he went over and grabbed his sister to separate the couple.

At that point, the warrant states Garcia pulled out a purple handgun and shot at both his girlfriend and her brother, striking the brother at least three times.

Garcia’s girlfriend was not injured, according to police.

Officers arrested Garcia on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $1 million.

A booking photo for Garcia was not immediately released by law enforcement.