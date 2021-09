NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body recovered from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon in West Nashville has been identified as a murder victim.

Metro police say the victim has been identified as Josh Evans, 50, of Lebanon. Evans, who was last seen alive on September 4, was fatally shot.

A tugboat driver saw Evans’ body in the water at around 2 p.m. Monday and notified authorities.

Investigators are pursing active leads in the case.

No other information was released.