Body of Westmoreland man discovered in a Kentucky field

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police in the Bowling Green area are investigating the death of a 55-year-old Westmoreland man found in a field near his vehicle along Andrew Jackson Highway in Allen County.

According to KSP, the body of James E. Russell was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday after being reported missing to investigators in Tennessee earlier in the morning.

Russell’s cause of death is currently unknown. An autopsy and toxicology report has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

KSP is continuing to investigate Russell’s death.