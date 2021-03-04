Body of missing man recovered in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The body of a missing Clarksville man was located Tuesday.

Clarksville police reported the body of 20-year-old Justin Sawyer was recovered in Clarksville Tuesday afternoon.

Sawyer disappeared on Dec. 17, 2020 and investigators believe he was killed as part of a robbery.

Two of the men previously charged in this case have pleaded not guilty in Christian County, Kentucky on Wednesday.

20-year-old Dawuan Davis and 36-year-old Gene Douglas Henry arrested in missing person investigation.

Detectives identified three suspects through their investigation. On Jan. 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Dawuan Davis from Clarksville for charges including robbery, first-degree kidnapping with serious physical injury, and first-degree assault. Davis was located in an apartment in Oak Grove, Ky., and taken to the Christian County Detention Center that night.

On Jan. 11, police arrested 36-year-old Gene Douglas Henry in connection with the case. Henry is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Police located Henry at the same apartment in Oak Grove, Ky. and he was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

Police were looking for 22-year-old Marquell Devont’e Sims, who is wanted on charges including first-degree complicity to robbery, first-degree complicity to kidnapping, and first-degree complicity to assault.

Clarksville police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 931-648-0656 ext. 5651 or 931-645-8477.