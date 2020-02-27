Body of missing Florida woman found in Lebanon, search for suspect underway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a woman after the body of a missing Florida woman was found in the trunk of the suspect’s car in Lebanon.

Authorities in Titusville, near Orlando, Fla. began a missing person’s investigation for Anna Primavere who disappeared last Friday.

On Wednesday, Lebanon Police located a body in the trunk of the suspect’s car in which investigators positively identified it as the body of Primavere.

According to police, there is a nationwide manhunt underway for Courtney Dawn Gibson, believed to be connected to Primavere’s death.

Gibson was last seen at her parent’s house on Sunday in Lebanon, where police tried to make contact with her but she refused to cooperate, authorities said.

Titusville Police said Gibson was captured on someone’s Ring doorbell camera driving down the street with a mattress on the roof of her car. After the mattress fell off her car, she reportedly burned it on the side of the road.

The victim’s mattress was missing when police searched her home after her family reported her missing, police said.

If you see Gibson or have any information on this case, please contact the police immediately.