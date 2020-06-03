Body of man pulled from Cheatham Dam in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The body of a man was pulled from Cheatham Dam in Dickson County late Wednesday afternoon, according to EMA Director Rob Fisher.

According to Fisher, the unidentified male had been in there for quite awhile. It is unclear at this time what the cause of death was, and if foul play or suicide played a factor. The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

Fisher tells News 2 that there were no apparent missing people that he knew about that could lead to an immediate positive identification of the body.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

