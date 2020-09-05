Body of gunshot victim found in Edgehill parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating what appeared to be a deadly shooting early Saturday.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Horton Avenue in the Edgehill community around 2:30 a.m. They found a male victim dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Officers told News 2 there were no witnesses or description of a suspect at the time of this article, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.