Body found on Lebanon Town Square

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man’s body was discovered on the Lebanon Town Square Friday afternoon.

Police say they do not believe the death was storm-related or crime-related. It’s unclear how long the body was on the town square but is believed to have been there awhile. Police believe the man may have been homeless.

Police continue to investigate the scene and are expected to release more information Friday evening.

