NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A landscaping crew discovered a man’s body decomposing in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the body was found in a field near Nolensville Road and Edmondson Road. It’s unclear how old the man was or how long his body was there.

South precinct detectives are now working to identify the body.

