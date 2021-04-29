Body found in Cumberland River identified as missing man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) — Montgomery County officials have identified a body discovered in the Cumberland River as 47-year-old Christopher Stewart, who had previously been reported missing.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body near the Smith Branch Boat Ramp on April 26. The Special Operation Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Stewart was reported missing on April 20. He was last seen on April 10 walking in the 500 block of Riverside Drive around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.