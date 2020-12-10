Body cam footage sheds light on moments leading up to man dying in MNPD custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Body camera footage is shedding light into the moments that led up to a man dying in Metro police custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the death of 43-year-old Larry Eugene Boyd after he was taken into custody on W. Sharpe Avenue in East Nashville Thursday night.

The footage captures what police call “tense, real-life moments.”

Metro police also say it appears Boyd was on some type of drug when they responded to the initial open 911 call.

Responding officers could hear moaning and yelling and, after repeatedly knocking on the door, they busted their way in after seeing a man with a gun.

Boyd eventually dropped the gun and a woman and two kids escaped the house safely.

The struggle, however, between police and Boyd continued outside, down the stairs and in the yard.

Officers deployed a taser with two 5-second bursts. It took three officers and multiple handcuffs to detain Boyd who soon called paramedics.

“He was hopped up on that dope strength for awhile,” you hear one of the officers say.

Boyd is then seen going in and out of consciousness, at one point saying he can’t breathe. Officers continued to hold him up. Boyd was transported to General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Newly-appointed Metro Police Chief John Drake said the officers handled the situation well.

“They did everything they could. They remove the probes, they sat him up, they called for help, help arrived and then some of these other questions will have to go to the fire department,” the chief said.

Paramedics with the Nashville Fire Department were seen administering a shot on Boyd, but we don’t see them check his pulse. News 2 reached out to the department for comment. A spokesperson responded saying, “Due to HIPPA, we are unable to comment on treatment administered to patients in our care. There are no details for us to provide. The medical examiner will have information related to the cause of death. We have reviewed the video and protocols relating to that incident were followed appropriately.”

Although it’s an ongoing investigation, the three Metro police officers remain on active duty.

“In this particular case, the officers de-escalated and they did everything they could. I’ve seen in other cities where this might have had a different outcome and so I applaud the officers, that someone could approach them with a weapon and they had the strength to not fire. You know, that’s a scary situation,” Chief John Drake explained.

The Community Oversight Board was notified of Boyd’s death and responded to the scene. The Board also reviewed the officers’ body camera footage.

The medical examiners office will conduct toxicology testing on Boyd as part of the autopsy process.