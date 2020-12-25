BNA activates enhanced security after downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells News 2 that the airport has activated enhanced security protocols after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The FBI has also established a digital tip line for anyone with information about the explosion. Those who prefer to call can do so by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI.