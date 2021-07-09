Blood covered broken bats among evidence in deadly Sumner County slayings

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man behind one of Tennessee’s deadliest homicide cases appeared in a Sumner County courtroom Friday.

Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people in 2019 in Westmoreland.

Details of one of the most gruesome cases investigators have ever worked outlined in court before the judge makes the important decision to try the three separate crime scenes together or not.

“All victims, every single one of these victims were killed by blunt force trauma to the head,” stated District Attorney Ray Whitley.

Brutal details were outlined in eight Sumner County slayings.

“Each had significant injuries to the skulls, their heads,” stated Special Agent Andrew Graves with the TBI.

Among the victims included the parents of Michael Cummins as well as a 12-year-old girl. The state described murder weapons found inside the family home, including broken bats.

“There’s bats. Three different bats located in the Hosale trailer, in addition to the gun,” said Assistant District Attorney Ron Blanton. “Please understand there is so much blood on these bats that it’s difficult to differentiate all the different contributors.”

Photos of bloody shoe impressions were also shown in court connecting the crime scenes.

The state pointed to the proximity of the scenes, the common scheme, and motive as to why the cases need to be tried together.

“All of these crimes were committed to cover up a theft,” said Blanton.

A stolen rifle at one crime scene and a stolen car at another, the prosecution said the family of Michael Cummins planned to turn him in before they were brutally murdered.

The defense said there isn’t proof of some of the state’s claims and that Cummins won’t get a fair trial if the cases were tried together.

Judge said he will make a ruling on the motion to sever the cases at the next motion hearing on August 27.

Mary Hosale, the grandmother of the accused mass murderer, is the lone survivor.