Berry Hill police seek bandits who steal thousands of dollars in cigarettes

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Berry Hill police are on the lookout for a couple of armed robbers who threatened a convenience store clerk and made off with thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

It happened on February 11 around 2:45 a.m. That’s when two bandits entered the Mapco at 2616 8th Avenue South.

The men are wearing masks and hoodies. Police describe both men as Black in their early to mid 20s. One of the men was wearing a Reebok hoodie and pink sweatpants. His partner was stockier wearing an orange or red hoodie.

Police say the man in the orange hoodie did all the talking. He told the clerk they were armed and the man in the pink sweats was going to come behind the counter and the clerk had better not move.

The bandit went to the racks and pulled cartons of cigarettes down, loading them in the store’s garbage can. The two men ran with the trash can to a white four door vehicle. Police say the car could be a Prius.

Berry Hill quickly arrive on the scene. The clerk is shaken, but unharmed. He tells police he thought the men had a gun, but a weapon was never produced. He told police that the cigarettes are worth thousands.

Officer: The guy who stayed out here acted like he had a gun?

Clerk: Yeah, he stood right here in front of me.

Officer: How much was in each of those [shelves]? Were they fully stocked?

Officer: Yeah, probably $3,000 worth.

A customer who witnessed the crime told police that he thought the bandits were going to pull a gun: “I thought the dude had a gun on him which is why I didn’t move.”

Police Chief Tim Coleman told News 2 that his officers patrol the area around the MAPCO frequently.

“It’s a criminal opportunity location. It is open during midnight to 5 a.m., when many other places are closed. We do our best to patrol,” said Coleman.

Berry Hill investigators say the cigarette bandits might also be suspects in similar crimes being worked by Metro Police

If you have any information, contact Berry Hill Police Department at (615) 297-3242.